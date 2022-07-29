Medical helicopter crashes in Alabama

A medical helicopter crashed in Andalusia, Alabama, on Friday. (Source: Amber Sims via WSFA)
A medical helicopter crashed in Andalusia, Alabama, on Friday. (Source: Amber Sims via WSFA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 2:28 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - First responders are on the scene of a medical helicopter crash in the south Alabama city of Andalusia.

Details are limited, but the aircraft crashed across from Dean’s Cake House on Snowden Drive, according to Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman.

Turman said the helicopter was en route to a hospital. The aircraft had some difficulties and crashed.

A pilot and two medics were inside the aircraft at the time, Turman said. The pilot was seriously injured, and the medics were injured.

City officials are asking the public to avoid the area as a number of power lines are down.

City and Covington County EMA personnel are on the scene and an investigation is underway.

Copyright 2022 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The police are investigating after a toddler's burned body was found near a highway.
Burned remains of toddler found; 2 arrested
Maryland State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying this man, who says he...
Man who couldn’t remember his name reunited with family, police say
Billboard at South Dakota Mines
Students at South Dakota Mines make a bold statement on campus’ weapons policy
A photo, letter, and a address book is all that remains of Faye Johnson's personal effects
Personal effects discovered in 1970 murder case file
The building is the Rapid City education building in downtown Rapid City
Rapid City Area Schools boost security to make students feel more safe

Latest News

Artificial intelligence takes over school security at PPS
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Death, destruction from Kentucky floods
Tuesday will be the hottest
Hot weather this weekend
FILE - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks before Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine,...
House to vote on semi-automatic gun ban
Investigators say Kayla Bergom, a former employee with the Tama County Jail, is facing charges...
Former county jail worker accused of sexual misconduct with inmate, investigators say