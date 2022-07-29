Man sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for murder and firearm

(Arizona's Family)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:30 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - District Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced Dirk Garnier, 37-year-old, to 18 years in federal prison on firearm and murder charges.

In February Garnier pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and discharge of a firearm. Originally Garnier was charged with second degree murder after he shot and killed Beau Blacksmith in Oglala in July of last year.

According to Garnier, he and Blacksmith were drinking at Garnier’s residence when they got into an argument. Garnier admitted that he went inside to get a 20-gauge shotgun and shot Blacksmith in the face at close range.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The police are investigating after a toddler's burned body was found near a highway.
Burned remains of toddler found; 2 arrested
Billboard at South Dakota Mines
Students at South Dakota Mines make a bold statement on campus’ weapons policy
A photo, letter, and a address book is all that remains of Faye Johnson's personal effects
Personal effects discovered in 1970 murder case file
One dead in officer involved shooting
One dead after officer involved shooting
The building is the Rapid City education building in downtown Rapid City
Rapid City Area Schools boost security to make students feel more safe

Latest News

HealthWatch-Shoulder mobility
HealthWatch-Shoulder mobility
HealthWatch
HealthWatch-Shoulder mobility
.
Health Watch
.
Art of Rap