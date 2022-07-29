Looking to be hot and dry as we head into this weekend

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:40 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

We start warming up today with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s for the area, today we also have a small chance for some showers and isolated thunderstorms was we move on into the later parts of this afternoon. Saturday we are in the 90s with another tiny chance for showers and thunderstorms. We look to stay in the 90s through this weekend staying hot and dry as we move into Monday. Tuesday still has the possibility of hitting 100 with plenty of sun.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The police are investigating after a toddler's burned body was found near a highway.
Burned remains of toddler found; 2 arrested
Billboard at South Dakota Mines
Students at South Dakota Mines make a bold statement on campus’ weapons policy
One dead in officer involved shooting
One dead after officer involved shooting
Joshua Poore, 21, is charged with three counts of murder.
21-year-old wrong way driver charged with 3 counts of murder for fatal crash
The building is the Rapid City education building in downtown Rapid City
Rapid City Area Schools boost security to make students feel more safe

Latest News

Triple digits Tuesday
Very Hot For the Weekend
Plenty of sun as we move into the first week of August
Even hotter next week
Hot Weather By the Weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Comfortable Temperatures through the Middle of the Week