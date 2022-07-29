Hot Weather For the Weekend and Next Week

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 2:43 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There is a small chance for an isolated storm tonight and tomorrow, but most of our area will not see rainfall. Temperatures tomorrow will really start to get hot with 90s for much of our area. Temperatures will continue to get worse after that. Highs on Tuesday could be in the triple digits. After that, we will continue to see highs in the 90s.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The police are investigating after a toddler's burned body was found near a highway.
Burned remains of toddler found; 2 arrested
Maryland State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying this man, who says he...
Man who couldn’t remember his name reunited with family, police say
Billboard at South Dakota Mines
Students at South Dakota Mines make a bold statement on campus’ weapons policy
A photo, letter, and a address book is all that remains of Faye Johnson's personal effects
Personal effects discovered in 1970 murder case file
The building is the Rapid City education building in downtown Rapid City
Rapid City Area Schools boost security to make students feel more safe

Latest News

Looking to be hot and dry as we head into this weekend
Triple digits Tuesday
Very Hot For the Weekend
Plenty of sun as we move into the first week of August
Even hotter next week
Hot Weather By the Weekend