Hot Weather For the Weekend and Next Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There is a small chance for an isolated storm tonight and tomorrow, but most of our area will not see rainfall. Temperatures tomorrow will really start to get hot with 90s for much of our area. Temperatures will continue to get worse after that. Highs on Tuesday could be in the triple digits. After that, we will continue to see highs in the 90s.

