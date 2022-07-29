HealthWatch-Shoulder mobility

It seems like it’s a never ending battle to try to stay in shape and try to stay flexible. There are ways that don’t take a lot of time. YMCA group exercise coordinator Nicole Craig has some great ideas in this week’s edition of HealthWatch.

“Hi, I’m Nicole Craig and welcome to the last month of summer. As we head into August, we’re not going to want to forget about our shoulder mobility. It’s extremely important for the upper body. We’ll start with an easy chest opener. Hands forward, and then open the chest, squeezing shoulder blades together. After about 30 seconds of this one, we turn the palms up. Overhead raise. If you can, try to get the fingertips or the palms to touch. Then we’re going to go right into a chest squeeze, getting the hands into a prayer position and squeeze and release. After that, we’re going to be going into some dives. Dives start out in the back. Bring our hands up, round the upper back and open, almost like we’re diving into the water. Then we’ve got around the worlds. Palms facing forward, thumbs touch, pinkies touch. Thumbs, pinkies, just going around the world. Then finally, thread the needle. Down on all fours. We’re going to take the right hand, thread it through and try to get our shoulder down. 20 to 30 seconds on each side for this one. Left hand, bringing it thorough and just getting the shoulder down. Quick, easy shoulder mobility workout. 20 to 30 seconds for each move. You can repeat it one to two times. I’m Nicole Craig for HealthWatch.”