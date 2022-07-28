Very Hot For the Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The drought monitor was released today. There is a small area of improvement from Rapid City and to the southeast that is now at Abnormally Dry. However, parts of the Northern Black Hills got worse as the Moderate Drought extended a little bit northward. We really aren’t going to see much rainfall over the next several days to improve the drought monitor. Temperatures are really going to increase throughout the weekend. By Monday and Tuesday, we could see highs in the triple digits.

