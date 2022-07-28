Very Hot For the Weekend

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:47 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The drought monitor was released today. There is a small area of improvement from Rapid City and to the southeast that is now at Abnormally Dry. However, parts of the Northern Black Hills got worse as the Moderate Drought extended a little bit northward. We really aren’t going to see much rainfall over the next several days to improve the drought monitor. Temperatures are really going to increase throughout the weekend. By Monday and Tuesday, we could see highs in the triple digits.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in officer involved shooting
One dead after officer involved shooting
The police are investigating after a toddler's burned body was found near a highway.
Burned remains of toddler found; 2 arrested
Billboard at South Dakota Mines
Students at South Dakota Mines make a bold statement on campus’ weapons policy
Rangers with the National Park Service said a witness alerted them Monday to remains spotted at...
3rd body found at Lake Mead due to low water levels, officials say
Fatal motorcycle crash in Rapid City

Latest News

Plenty of sun as we move into the first week of August
Even hotter next week
Hot Weather By the Weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Comfortable Temperatures through the Middle of the Week
Hotter by the weekend
More Nice Weather Tomorrow, But Hotter By the Weekend