Taking vitamin D supplements won't protect your bones, study says

Taking vitamin D won't protect your bones, according to a new study.
Taking vitamin D won't protect your bones, according to a new study.
By CNN
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:27 PM MDT
(CNN) – Taking vitamin D supplements might not be as good for you as previously thought.

Many people take vitamin D supplements believing they are strengthening bones or helping prevent fractures.

The largest, longest and most controlled trial on vitamin D supplements in the U.S. was released Wednesday.

After looking at the data from nearly 26,000 people, researchers reported that vitamin D pills taken with or without calcium had no effect on bone fracture rates.

The authors of the study, however, said supplements could still help some people, like patients with osteoporosis.

For more information about the study, check out the latest edition of the “New England Journal of Medicine.”

