A Rapid City business shows their appreciation for the community

First Responders BBQ
First Responders BBQ(KOTA/KEVN)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:01 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As a way of showing appreciation, Tom Berger’s Farm Bureau Agency, and the local Future Farmers of America chapter hosted a BBQ lunch today free for first responders healthcare workers, farmers and ranchers.

The event is a part of Berger’s “Quotes for a Cause” program. The program picks an organization and for 90 days they donate $25 for each person who gets an insurance quote from the Farm Bureau Agency.

“This ninety day was the FFA kids and that ends this Friday and so was our way of saying that community has supported us for the past nineteen years, I’ve been at this now been doing this for nineteen years. But it’s our way of saying let’s give back and we earmarked, and our kids are grown and gone we just earmarked some of our own money and decided these are the organizations that we want to give back to,” said Tom Berger, Agency owner of Farm Bureau Financial Services.

This is the third year the event has happened and Berger hopes to make it an annual event.

