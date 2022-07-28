Advertisement

Plenty of sun as we move into the first week of August

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:50 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Temperatures look to to stay below normal once again today with a high in the low 80s and plenty of sun. Tonight mostly clear with lows in the 50s to 60s. Friday we a slightly warmer and in the upper 80s to low 90s. Saturday we have a chance of showers and thunderstorms and the heat is back on with highs in the low 90s. Sunday we’ll be dry and even hotter with highs creeping into the mid to upper 90s.

Monday we start August and the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally off hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Tuesday seeks to break 100 with plenty of sun. Make sure to keep hydrated, wear sunscreen as well as loose light colored clothing and limit your time outdoors if possible.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in officer involved shooting
One dead after officer involved shooting
Rangers with the National Park Service said a witness alerted them Monday to remains spotted at...
3rd body found at Lake Mead due to low water levels, officials say
The police are investigating after a toddler's burned body was found near a highway.
Burned remains of toddler found; 2 arrested
The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned over the past months.
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $1.02 billion
Fatal motorcycle crash in Rapid City

Latest News

Even hotter next week
Hot Weather By the Weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Comfortable Temperatures through the Middle of the Week
Hotter by the weekend
More Nice Weather Tomorrow, But Hotter By the Weekend
Could be a rainy start to your Tuesday Commute