Plenty of sun as we move into the first week of August

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Temperatures look to to stay below normal once again today with a high in the low 80s and plenty of sun. Tonight mostly clear with lows in the 50s to 60s. Friday we a slightly warmer and in the upper 80s to low 90s. Saturday we have a chance of showers and thunderstorms and the heat is back on with highs in the low 90s. Sunday we’ll be dry and even hotter with highs creeping into the mid to upper 90s.

Monday we start August and the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally off hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Tuesday seeks to break 100 with plenty of sun. Make sure to keep hydrated, wear sunscreen as well as loose light colored clothing and limit your time outdoors if possible.

