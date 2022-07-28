How one British couple decided to take on a 50 state tour for the summer

sue and Les Green, a couple from London, England who are about to complete their 50-state tour right here in the Black Hills.(KOTA KEVN)
By Bryan Womack
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:42 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -“We started traveling in big groups of states about ten years ago even though this is my fourth year of coming to the U.S.,” says Sue Green, an international traveler from London.

The greens decided that they wanted to experience something different in each state. While traveling from state to state, they learned that there are cultural differences between London and the United States when it comes to eating.

Les Green says he noticed cultural differences while traveling throughout the U.S.

He states “We really over the years picked up three things that we love about coming to America. The first thing surprisingly enough from a European is that history is quite different from European history. The second is geography, for example, we are here in South Dakota, and we have traveled literally hundreds and hundreds of miles on the same interstate to go from one end to the other, which is phenomenal. The last is definitely the people, we have got to know so many people on our travels...many we still keep in touch with.

The couple took a trip to Mount Rushmore and says that it was worth the drive. Despite some covid restrictions for traveling in and out of the U.S, Sue says the trip was easy.

She states “It has been ok actually; we were fortunate that they dropped the restrictions on the twelfth of June, and we flew out on the sixteenth of July. We had to test before we came because obviously, you do not know until 24 hours before if you can actually travel...if you have to test.”

The Greens say before international visitors travel to the U.S, plan accordingly so that you can stop at rest stops to regroup from long-distance traveling. Their final destination spot is in North Dakota later on this week...completing their 50-state tour.

