Advertisement

Documentary Highlights Indigenous Boarding School Survivors

The homepage of the production company that made the film "Remember the Children"
The homepage of the production company that made the film "Remember the Children"(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Saturday a documentary covering the Indian boarding school in Rapid City will premiere at the Journey Museum.

The film made by award-winning producer Jim Warne covers the 400 US government funded and often church run boarding schools. It touches on the experiences that many young Native American children had to endure. The film features interviews with people who went through the trauma of attending the schools.

“Hearing those stories of the abuse and the neglect from the elders that we interviewed. Boarding schools is a big aspect, and this film tells the story of the history of not only the Rapid City Indian boarding school but kind of address elements of the other boarding schools throughout the nation,” said Warne

For more information on the film and the filmmaker you can go to https://www.warrior-society.com/rememberthechildren. If you are interested on the time for the event at the Journey Museum you can to https://www.journeymuseum.org/visit/.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in officer involved shooting
One dead after officer involved shooting
The police are investigating after a toddler's burned body was found near a highway.
Burned remains of toddler found; 2 arrested
Rangers with the National Park Service said a witness alerted them Monday to remains spotted at...
3rd body found at Lake Mead due to low water levels, officials say
The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned over the past months.
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $1.02 billion
Fatal motorcycle crash in Rapid City

Latest News

The median income per person is $44, 100 with an expected credit card pay-off timeframe of 13...
What consumers need to know before their credit hits the red
The State Legion baseball tournament started on Wednesday in the recently remodeled Fitzgerald...
The Remodeled Fitzgerald Stadium
The organization Young Americans for Liberty takes aim at the South Dakota Mines' weapons policy.
Students at South Dakota Mines make a bold statement on campus’ weapons policy
First Responders BBQ
A Rapid City business shows their appreciation for the community