Documentary Highlights Indigenous Boarding School Survivors

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Saturday a documentary covering the Indian boarding school in Rapid City will premiere at the Journey Museum.

The film made by award-winning producer Jim Warne covers the 400 US government funded and often church run boarding schools. It touches on the experiences that many young Native American children had to endure. The film features interviews with people who went through the trauma of attending the schools.

“Hearing those stories of the abuse and the neglect from the elders that we interviewed. Boarding schools is a big aspect, and this film tells the story of the history of not only the Rapid City Indian boarding school but kind of address elements of the other boarding schools throughout the nation,” said Warne

For more information on the film and the filmmaker you can go to https://www.warrior-society.com/rememberthechildren. If you are interested on the time for the event at the Journey Museum you can to https://www.journeymuseum.org/visit/.

