What happened at Rapid City’s Legal and Finance Committee meeting on Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - At the legal and finance committee meeting in Rapid City on Wednesday proved to be a winner for the Rapid City Fire Department. The group voted to purchase a Live Fire Training Tower.

Currently, the Rapid City Fire Department uses the training tower at Ellsworth Air Force base, but that is only when it is available. Now, the fire department will be able to practice with the nearly $1 million structure. City council member Pat Jones says this purchase has been in the works for a while and is now ready.

“It will benefit our firefighters, it will benefit those that will come around the state that will come here for training. The better-trained firefighter is a good firefighter and a safe firefighter,” said Pat Jones, Ed.D., Ward 1. “So, we’re very excited that it’s reached this stage now. We’re looking forward to the grand opening, which they said will be about a year to 18 months.”

The authorization to purchase the fire training tower will move onto the city council meeting next week.

A Rapid City well could be fixed soon

At the legal and finance committee meeting the group briefly discussed the matter of fixing a city water well.

Well number 8 in Rapid City was contracted to be fixed by Weston Engineering. But the company ultimately never finished the project and, in the process, damaged the well worse. A bond was set for $60,000 for any issues that would arise and fixing the well will cost more than the bond. So the committee voted to hire legal counsel to obtain the rest of the money to fully cover the cost of the damage made by the engineering company. Also at the meeting, a discussion about gold mining near Pactola Lake, where the committee voted to continue the discussion at the city council meeting on August first.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.