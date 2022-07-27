What consumers need to know before their credit hits the red

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Personal finance website Wallet Hub, released a report on the states with the highest credit card debt, and out of 50 states including Washington D.C... South Dakota ranked first as the least sustainable. The median income per person is $44, 100 with an expected credit card pay-off timeframe of 13 months and 16 days.

Bonnie Spain, Executive Director of Consumer Credit Counseling says consumers should keep a list of what they need to keep focused and away from impulse purchases

Spain states “The best thing is to freeze your credit card in water because you cannot melt it in the microwave, or you will destroy it so, that makes you think about a purchase. It is really good to think about a purchase not to impulse buy. We all impulse buy, we all have had issues with things that are easy whether it be coffee, games, or clothing. We all have done some impulse buying, I mean think about it, milk is at the back of the store... right not in the front. So, they want you to purchase more items. You have to be intentional...keep a list with you.”

High-interest rates on top of making monthly payments can be a burden on everyday life. Wallet Hub lists South Dakota’s average payoff at 191 dollars.

Spain says paying the monthly minimum only benefits the bank...not the consumer

She states “The minimum payment only benefits the credit card issuer...never benefits the consumer. If you put $2000 in a credit card, it can take you 7 to 10 years to pay it off if you are only doing the minimum monthly payment. That is way too long so, you always want to pay more than the minimum monthly payment and you do not want to pay the interest if you do not have to.”

If you need financial assistance...you should seek out a non-profit credit agency to get your credit back on track

Spain states “I would tell you to seek the assistance of a non-profit credit counseling agency. Be very careful of calling 800 numbers online. A number of people get hurt and their situation gets worse whether than better so if all of a sudden you exceed, you need to stop and you need to say what do I need to do...how do I pay this down. The sad thing is when you get behind you get fined more and more. You are going to have an over-limit fee, a late fee...you do not want that. You need to either ask for a professional or look at your budget itself and say where can I come up with some money and pay this down.”

