The Remodeled Fitzgerald Stadium

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The State Legion baseball tournament started on Wednesday in the recently remodeled Fitzgerald Stadium.

Fitzgerald Stadium or better known as “the Fitz” was remodeled in 2021. The new stadium includes seating for more than 2,500 fans and as well open grass areas for fans to bring their own chairs or blankets to enjoy the game. The head coach for Post 22 baseball is finding the remodeled stadium fantastic off and on the field.

“You know the playing surface as well. you know it is synthetic turf, so we don’t have to mow it, we don’t have to drag it, we don’t have to line it, soon as one game is done you start the next one,” said Kelvin Torve

Although the remodel was done for the local teams, the reveal is more regional.

“We’re also hosting the national regional tournament which will start next week, which will have seven states that’ll be in here vying for one of them to get a trip to the World Series.” said Lyle Tolsma the President of Black Hills Sports

The stadium is now open for games, they are still adding some finishing touches that’ll make the fans want to come back for more.

“We still have some things that we want to get built in here and… as you can see over on the left side of the concourse over here, we got hall of fame plaza that is currently underway,” said Tolsma

For more information on games and the stadium you can visit the Post 22 website at https://post22baseball.com/.

