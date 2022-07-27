Rapid City Native Americans wanted more with Pope’s apology

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Sunday Pope Francis landed in Edmonton, Canada, for a week-long trip that centered around his apology on behalf of the Roman Catholic Church for the abuse of indigenous children in mostly church run residential schools. But on Monday the outrage began when he was gifted a traditional headdress by Chief Wilton Littlechild during the Pope’s apology.

People were outraged not only because of what it takes to earn the headdress, but also because of the history between Native Americans and the Catholic church.

In Rapid City, some local Native Americans believed that even though the apology was well done it wasn’t enough.

“They are addressing what they did wrong and admitting it in Canada. Yet they’re not mentioning America so once again the American Indian children that we are addressing in our film are still not being addressed,” said Jim Warne Owner of Warriors Society Development.

Although the apology for the Native tribes in Canada was seen as a much-needed action. There is still a question that comes to mind.

“It was conflicting in regard to its wonderful that there acknowledging it but what are they going to do about it?” said Warne

While both the Church and some Native Americans do not see it the same way. They can both agree that bringing the issue up was something that was overdue.

“Very happy that the church and the churches… I think are owning up to the ways in which they were drawn into a policy that was really… what the Canadian government commission called cultural genocide,” said Joseph Doust Leader of the Western Jesuit Community in South Dakota

Warne hopes the Pope and other church leaders follow through with the apology.

“I am hoping the Pope will utilize that experiences, a symbolic gesture of giving him a headdress… in a good way,” said Warne

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.