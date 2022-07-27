Advertisement

One dead after officer involved shooting

Officer involved shooting
One dead in officer involved shooting(KEVN/KOTA)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:10 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
One person is dead after an officer involved shooting in Rapid City Tuesday night. Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick says they were called to a casino in the 1500 block of Haines Avenue shortly after 10:30pm Tuesday for a report of a male brandishing and firing a gun in the parking lot. When officer arrived, Hedrick says the suspect fired a handgun at police, hitting a patrol car at least once. He says officers returned fire, killing the suspect. Hedrick says no officers were injured. Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom says there was an active warrant out on the suspect for assault on law enforcement. The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation will now handle the investigation into the incident.

