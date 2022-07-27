Advertisement

Hot Weather By the Weekend

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:44 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The rain we’re seeing at the moment will clear out over the next few hours. After it clears, we are looking mostly dry for the foreseeable future. Temperatures tonight will be chilly with most of our area dropping into the 50s. Temperatures tomorrow will be comfortable once again with highs in the lower 80s. After tomorrow, temperatures will begin to rise with 90s beginning on Saturday and getting even worse for next week with highs potentially in the triple digits on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal motorcycle crash in Rapid City
One dead in officer involved shooting
One dead after officer involved shooting
Shooting Investigation
Two men shot and killed in Eagle Butte
Rangers with the National Park Service said a witness alerted them Monday to remains spotted at...
3rd body found at Lake Mead due to low water levels, officials say
Cody Allen Green was sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted enticement of a minor.
Man sentenced for sex crime against a minor

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Comfortable Temperatures through the Middle of the Week
Hotter by the weekend
More Nice Weather Tomorrow, But Hotter By the Weekend
Could be a rainy start to your Tuesday Commute
Hotter by the weekend
Another Chance of Storms Tomorrow