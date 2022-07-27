Hot Weather By the Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The rain we’re seeing at the moment will clear out over the next few hours. After it clears, we are looking mostly dry for the foreseeable future. Temperatures tonight will be chilly with most of our area dropping into the 50s. Temperatures tomorrow will be comfortable once again with highs in the lower 80s. After tomorrow, temperatures will begin to rise with 90s beginning on Saturday and getting even worse for next week with highs potentially in the triple digits on Tuesday.

