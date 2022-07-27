Advertisement

Comfortable Temperatures through the Middle of the Week

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:28 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Below normal temperatures are in the forecast through Thursday as cool high pressure nudges south from Canada. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s with lows in the 40s and 50s.

A few isolated thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, mainly in southwest South Dakota. Additional isolated storms could fire late Friday or Saturday, but they will be few and far between.

Unfortunately, a strong upper level ridge of high pressure rebuilds over the area this weekend and next week. 90s are likely this weekend, with near 100 degree temperatures possible by Tuesday at the lastest.

