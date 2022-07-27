A car runs into a building on West Omaha Street in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Around 10:30 a.m on July 27 a car had a run-in with a building in Rapid City.

The Rapid City Police Department said that shortly after 10:30 this morning police were called to the Omaha Plaza business center on the 1300 block of West Omaha Street, where a person was driving a car westbound in the driving lane and hit the building.

Brendyn Medina, RCPD Public Information Officer says, “Through talking with witnesses and others on the scene we were able to determine that the vehicle which crashed through the building was actually westbound in the driving lane most adjacent to the building here. When there was some apparent medical issue that occurred, that caused the driver to hit the accelerator and go up on the curb into the building.”

The person in the car was transported to Monument Health.

