More Nice Weather Tomorrow, But Hotter By the Weekend

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:37 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Most of the evening our area won’t see rainfall. Overnight we could see some showers and storms for southern counties that could last into the morning hours. During the afternoon tomorrow, there is also a chance of isolated storms. The rain tonight and tomorrow will likely not be very significant. Temperatures will remain comfortable tomorrow with highs in the lower 80s and upper 70s. However, hot temperatures will return this weekend with 90s forecasted. It will get even hotter after that with triple digits possible this time next week.

