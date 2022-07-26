Man sentenced for sex crime against a minor

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 39-year-old man from Texas is sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted enticement of a minor using the internet.

Cody Allen Green, formerly a member of the U.S. Air Force, was arrested and federally indicted following a Cybertip from Facebook in which he was seeking and obtaining images of child pornography from an unidentified 14-year-old girl.

The Internet Crimes Against Children taskforce executed a search warrant on Green’s home and located multiple devices containing child pornography involving infants and/or toddlers.

This case was investigated by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Department of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, Rapid City Police Department, and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

