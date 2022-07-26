Advertisement

Ellsworth B-1 flyover in support of Wings over Warren airshow

U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:38 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A B-1B Lancer from the 28th Bomb Wing is scheduled to conduct a flyover as part of the Wings over Warren airshow which will take place in Wyoming on July 27.

The B-1 is slated to be over the show site shortly before 9:30 a.m.

B-1 flyovers are allowed as part of approved training missions. Residents living in and around the Black Hills and in the vicinity of Cheyenne, Wyoming, could experience an increased noise level related to the flyover.

