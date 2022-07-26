Advertisement

Doctor: Biden’s COVID symptoms ‘almost completely resolved’

The White House said President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing “mild symptoms.” (Source: CNN/POOL/WDIV/TWITTER/@POTUS/WDIV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:44 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has improved enough from his coronavirus infection that he’s able to resume his regular exercise routine, according to an update Tuesday from his doctor.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor wrote in a new note that Biden’s COVID-19 symptoms “have now almost completely resolved,” and all of his vital signs are good.

Biden took his fifth and final dose of Paxlovid, which is intended to prevent severe symptoms from COVID-19, on Monday night.

Tuesday is Biden’s fifth full day of isolation, and he plans to test for the virus on Wednesday.

If he tests negative, he will return to working in person.

“The moment that he turns negative, he’ll return to work,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, during Monday’s briefing at the White House.

Top U.S. health officials say the current vaccines will substanially lower your risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms. (CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting Investigation
Two men shot and killed in Eagle Butte
A car crash Thursday night claimed the life of one Saucier man.
Ziebach County fatal crash
Man found unresponsive on the side of the road in Hooksett, N.H.
Rapid City man accused of careless driving and causing a fire
Tim Giago, Native American journalist, has passed away.
Well-known, respected Native American journalist Tim Giago passes away
Imagen ilustrativa
Police: Man faces charges after punching Sioux Falls sculpture

Latest News

Police say 12-year-old Josseline Molina-Rivas was the driver who died in a vehicle that crashed...
Police: 12-year-old driver dies in crash with stepfather as passenger
Firefighters mop up hot spots while battling the Oak Fire in the Jerseydale community of...
Crews make progress against destructive fire near Yosemite
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington, Jan....
Man’s 63-month prison term matches longest for Capitol riot
Police say 12-year-old Josseline Molina-Rivas was the driver who died in a vehicle that crashed...
12-year-old driver dies in overnight crash
President Joe Biden speaks virtually during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White...
Bill to boost semiconductor industry passes key Senate test