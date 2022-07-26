Could be a rainy start to your Tuesday Commute

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Possibility for some rain this morning but we look to dry out with mostly cloudy skies that become gradually sunny this afternoon. Highs today are looking to range from the upper 70s to low 80s for our area. For tonight mostly clear skies with the possibility of a few stray showers in the early morning hours. Wednesday we look to be in the 80s as we officially start to dry out and start the climb back up into hotter temperatures once again.

Friday will be our last day in the 80s with a high of 85 here in Rapid City. Saturday we look to finally break 90 again and by Monday we are hot and dry with temperatures looking to be in the upper 90s as we move into August.

