American Red Cross volunteers respond to Sturgis fire

Aftermath of a fire in Sturgis, SD.
Aftermath of a fire in Sturgis, SD.(Aleah Burggraff)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:07 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - MONDAY night American Red Cross volunteers responded to help victims of a house fire.

4 units in a multi-family home structure were hit by the fire, which is currently still under investigation.

Red Cross volunteers offered food, shelter, and clothing to the 9 people affected by the fire to help start the recovery process.

According to one resident, it was the sound a fire alarm that originally woke them up.

“So, working smoke alarms are just so important and just as a reminder for people, the American Red Cross does provide free smoke alarms. We come out and install them in your homes so we know that they’re in the right location and work properly,” said Richard Smith, Executive Director of American Red Cross serving central and western South Dakota.

To learn how to get a smoke alarm installed or become a volunteer for the American Red Cross call 605-342-3010.

Or click the link below:

