Ziebach County fatal crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 31-year-old male, whose name has not been released, died in a one-vehicle crash east of Bison.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle, according to a release.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2001 Chevrolet C3500 service truck was westbound on South Dakota Highway 20 when the driver failed to negotiate a left curve. The driver overcorrected and the vehicle overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

