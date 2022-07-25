Advertisement

WATCH: Whale breaches, lands on boat

The whale landed on the bow of the 19-foot boat. (LEO ENGGASSER, AMAZING ANIMALS+, TMX, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:44 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (CNN) - A whale breached and landed on the bow of a boat near a Massachusetts beach Sunday morning, and it was caught on camera.

The town of Plymouth says no one was hurt and there was no major damage to the 19-foot boat.

The Massachusetts Environmental Police will investigate the incident.

The Plymouth Harbormaster Department says boaters should try to remain at least 300 feet from whales to minimize potential interactions whenever possible.

But sometimes, a wild animal can just go rogue.

The Plymouth harbormaster talks about rules and guidance after a whale breached the water and landed on a boat. (WCVB)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson introduced the ‘Keep the Nine’ bill in the House last year, but was rejected by House...
Johnson bill to ‘Keep the Nine’ fails in House
City officials are responding to the public over potential traffic issues involving larger...
Watch those bumpers! Rapid City officials is warning drivers about larger vehicles parking on main roads
Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant David Switzer wants to remind people to take...
Investigation continues in Badlands hiking death
President Joe Biden waves before his departure to Saudi Arabia from Ben Gurion Airport in Lod...
Positive COVID test upends Biden’s police plan announcement
Lawrence Mexican enters guilty plea
Rapid City man pleads guilty in 2020 killing

Latest News

Pope Francis is greeted by First Nations leaders upon his arrival in Edmonton, Canada, on Sunday.
Pope set for historic apology for abuses of Indigenous children at Canada schools
FILE — Indiana Congressman Stephen Buyer talks during a Hoosier Job Fair, July 19, 2010, at...
Ex-US congressman among 9 charged in insider trading cases
President Joe Biden is shown talking on the phone in a photo released July 22, 2022, by the...
Doctor: Biden’s COVID symptoms ‘almost completely resolved’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is shown in this image.
Russia says it wants to end Ukraine’s ‘unacceptable regime’
Martha Stewart says six of her beloved pet peacocks were killed by a pack of coyotes.
Martha Stewart says 6 of her peacocks were ‘devoured’ by coyotes