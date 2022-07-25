Advertisement

Tammy Even-Cordell is up for the challenge of her first Sturgis Rally as director

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally(KOTA/KEVN)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:15 PM MDT
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN)- Preparations for the 82nd annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally are underway but one thing has changed since last year’s event, Tammy Even-Cordell is now the Rally director after the previous director, Jerry Cole, retired in May.

Even-Cordell says that despite the challenges that come with the rally she is excited to show off the hard work she and her team have put in.

“Its nerve racking to have it be your first year and realize there’s so much preparation into it that you’re not really prepared for it that every day something new comes up, oh I forgot this or did you know about this, it’s just challenging.”

Even-Cordell believes it is surreal she is now the director of a rally she grew up around.

“The event was always in the background everything was always Rally related and how to get around town easily when you were in a quick hurry. Now that I am director of the Rally it’s kind of surreal, it’s something that you always grow up with, knowing it was here and so many people from across the country attend.”

The Sturgis Rally runs from August 5th-14th.

