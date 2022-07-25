Advertisement

Spearfish is in “Code Green” water conservation

By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Jul. 25, 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The town of Spearfish moves into “Code Green” status as a water well awaits repairs.

The Young Well on the eastern side of Spearfish has been shut off since Memorial Day. The well is one of two located on that part of the city. This means that with one being shut off the other well has to do double the work.

“It puts a strain on our other systems to be pumping from different pressure zones into this zone,” “Having this one down significantly impacts our ability to provide water to residents in the city of spearfish,” said Adam McMahon the Assistant Public Works Director

This shifts the city into Code Green Status which is enhanced voluntary water conservation such as limiting watering to every-other-day between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m.

“Intended just to reduce the need in our system so that we can continue to maintain water service to everyone,” said McMahon

There is still no set date for when the Young Well will be repaired. So, for now Code Green status is encouraged.

