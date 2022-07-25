Advertisement

Rapid City man accused of careless driving and causing a fire

Man found unresponsive on the side of the road in Hooksett, N.H.
Man found unresponsive on the side of the road in Hooksett, N.H.(wcax)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:11 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man charged with multiple counts for careless driving which caused a fire.

Dillon Rose, a 22-year-old male, used of a motor vehicle off a designated roadway on the Buffalo Gap National Grasslands and caused a fire that burned approximately 2,600 acres.

According to a release, the maximum penalty upon conviction is up to six months in custody. However, Rose is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty and therefore was released on bound pending trial.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson introduced the ‘Keep the Nine’ bill in the House last year, but was rejected by House...
Johnson bill to ‘Keep the Nine’ fails in House
City officials are responding to the public over potential traffic issues involving larger...
Watch those bumpers! Rapid City officials is warning drivers about larger vehicles parking on main roads
President Joe Biden waves before his departure to Saudi Arabia from Ben Gurion Airport in Lod...
Positive COVID test upends Biden’s police plan announcement
Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant David Switzer wants to remind people to take...
Investigation continues in Badlands hiking death
Lawrence Mexican enters guilty plea
Rapid City man pleads guilty in 2020 killing

Latest News

A car crash Thursday night claimed the life of one Saucier man.
Ziebach County fatal crash
Shooting Investigation
Two men shot and killed in Eagle Butte
Imagen ilustrativa
Police: Man faces charges after punching Sioux Falls sculpture
Tim Giago, Native American journalist, has passed away.
Well-known, respected Native American journalist Tim Giago passes away