Advertisement

Police: Two fatal fires under investigation in Sioux Falls

Call 211 for access to free smoke detectors
Trailer home fire in western Sioux Falls early Saturday
Trailer home fire in western Sioux Falls early Saturday(Cordell Wright)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:17 AM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Division Chief Steve Fessler with the Sioux Falls Fire Rescue reminded residents to call 211 for access to free smoke detectors after two fatal fires occurred over the weekend.

Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens said a western Sioux Falls mobile home was reported on fire around 4 a.m. on Saturday. Three people were able to exit safely. One 30-year-old man was removed from inside the burning structure and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Clemens said the preliminary evidence points to an accidental fire, however, the incident is still under investigation.

Clemens said the second fire took place in a northeastern Sioux Falls apartment. A 53-year-old woman was found in the apartment and flown to Minneapolis, where she was pronounced dead. The initial autopsy has been conducted, police are waiting for the report to show the cause of death. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Working smoke detectors

Chief Fessler said to call the number 211 and someone will come to your home and install working fire alarms for free. Fessler said to check the smoke alarms are in working condition every month and to change the batteries twice a year. Do not start a fire to check your smoke detectors. There is a button on the device you can push to make sure they are working. There are also some new fire alarms that have ten-year batteries, those should still be checked regularly.

Also, make sure you have a fire-exit plan in place just in case of an emergency.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car crash Thursday night claimed the life of one Saucier man.
Ziebach County fatal crash
Johnson introduced the ‘Keep the Nine’ bill in the House last year, but was rejected by House...
Johnson bill to ‘Keep the Nine’ fails in House
City officials are responding to the public over potential traffic issues involving larger...
Watch those bumpers! Rapid City officials is warning drivers about larger vehicles parking on main roads
President Joe Biden waves before his departure to Saudi Arabia from Ben Gurion Airport in Lod...
Positive COVID test upends Biden’s police plan announcement
Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant David Switzer wants to remind people to take...
Investigation continues in Badlands hiking death

Latest News

The purification facility for the Young Well
Spearfish is in “Code Green” water conservation
Hotter by the weekend
Chance of storms tomorrow
Man found unresponsive on the side of the road in Hooksett, N.H.
Rapid City man accused of careless driving and causing a fire
A car crash Thursday night claimed the life of one Saucier man.
Ziebach County fatal crash
Shooting Investigation
Two men shot and killed in Eagle Butte