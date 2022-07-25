More Rain Possible Today; Temps Comfortable!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Another disturbance will trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms today. Locally heavy downpours will be possible, but not severe storms are anticipated. Yesterday, a daily record 2.22″ rain fell in Rapid City! Highs today through Wednesday will be in the 70s and 80s, below normal in some cases.

One last chance of isolated storms exists for Tuesday, then a warmer and drier weather pattern returns for the 2nd half of the week. Hot 90s are likely Saturday and Sunday.

