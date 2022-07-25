Early back-to-school shopping

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Class is almost back in session and stores are already starting to stock up on back-to-school supplies.

The iconic beep at the store check-out is starting pick up pace as parents and college students begin to look for school supplies for the year. The earlier the better especially with school lists now posted online.

“We used to have school list sent to us from the schools but now each school district is online, so the students are actually encouraged to go get their school list online,” says Lee Bauer the Human Resources Leader at Target

This early start can also help alleviate the stress of last-minute shopping.

“You don’t want to take your kids school shopping the night before school starts or the day before school starts you want to get it done less stress,” said Bauer

The reason for the stress is because usually all the good stuff is gone.

“Just got our curriculum set for homeschool this year and I wanted to come and get it done before obviously it’s all gone cause it does go pretty quickly with all the kids needing to go back to school,” said Kayla Evans a mother

Retailers agree. They say that many of the school sales are done by August 1.

