Advertisement

Early back-to-school shopping

Class is almost back in session and stores are already starting to stock up on back-to-school...
Class is almost back in session and stores are already starting to stock up on back-to-school supplies.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Class is almost back in session and stores are already starting to stock up on back-to-school supplies.

The iconic beep at the store check-out is starting pick up pace as parents and college students begin to look for school supplies for the year. The earlier the better especially with school lists now posted online.

“We used to have school list sent to us from the schools but now each school district is online, so the students are actually encouraged to go get their school list online,” says Lee Bauer the Human Resources Leader at Target

This early start can also help alleviate the stress of last-minute shopping.

“You don’t want to take your kids school shopping the night before school starts or the day before school starts you want to get it done less stress,” said Bauer

The reason for the stress is because usually all the good stuff is gone.

“Just got our curriculum set for homeschool this year and I wanted to come and get it done before obviously it’s all gone cause it does go pretty quickly with all the kids needing to go back to school,” said Kayla Evans a mother

Retailers agree. They say that many of the school sales are done by August 1.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson introduced the ‘Keep the Nine’ bill in the House last year, but was rejected by House...
Johnson bill to ‘Keep the Nine’ fails in House
City officials are responding to the public over potential traffic issues involving larger...
Watch those bumpers! Rapid City officials is warning drivers about larger vehicles parking on main roads
Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant David Switzer wants to remind people to take...
Investigation continues in Badlands hiking death
President Joe Biden waves before his departure to Saudi Arabia from Ben Gurion Airport in Lod...
Positive COVID test upends Biden’s police plan announcement
Lawrence Mexican enters guilty plea
Rapid City man pleads guilty in 2020 killing

Latest News

A rodeo has people in the bleachers, contestants in the arena, animals in the pens, and people...
Pat Parks: at the rodeo, but not watching
The wild west has never really left the historic town of Deadwood, which started as a gold rush...
The value of tradition during the Days of ‘76 is important for organizers
A steer roper preparing to warm up his horse at the Days of '76 Rodeo
The value of tradition during the Days of ‘76 is important for organizers
Pat Parks is a timer at the Days of '76 Rodeo
Pat Parks: at the rodeo, but not watching