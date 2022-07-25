Advertisement

Another Chance of Storms Tomorrow

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:05 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We may see a small shower or storm this evening, but we are going to be mostly dry. Some showers are possible overnight. More moderate rain is expected tomorrow afternoon, with even heavier rain for tomorrow night. By Wednesday morning, we are going to be clear from rainfall. Temperatures the next few days will be comfortable with highs around 80°. Hotter temperatures will come by the weekend, with mid-90s in the forecast for then.

