Pat Parks: at the rodeo, but not watching

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KEVN) -Rodeos have people in the bleachers, contestants in the arena, animals in the pens, and people in the crow’s nest. That’s where the announcer sits, and the person next to them, that person barely gets to watch the rodeo.

The timer in a rodeo watches the flagger in the arena when contestants are roping a steer or riding a bull to start and stop the timer. Pat Parks is a retired teacher who has been timing at the rodeo for nearly 20 years, and she said she got roped in by her principal, who was the rodeo secretary. Now she spends her Days of ‘76 in the crow’s nest clocking all timed events down to the tenth of a second, while also meeting new people.

Pat Parks a rodeo timer says, “The cowboys are great fun to talk to. They are very polite, they are happy to be out and about where they are, they’re just a good group of people to be around”

Parks said she never had any “western” experience but has grown to enjoy the rodeo community.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.