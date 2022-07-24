Much needed rain possible this week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

An unsettled pattern has move into the area brining the possibility of rain and cooler but seasonable temperatures. Tonight lows in the 60s with the chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms. Tomorrow highs in the upper 80s with a chance for some afternoon thunderstorms after 2 pm. The chance for some thunderstorms sticks around until Wednesday with temperatures looking to warm back up into the 90s by Saturday

