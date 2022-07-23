Nicer Weather Begins Today

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - High temperatures today will be a lot better with most of our area peaking in the 80s. We are going to see some windy conditions, especially during the morning hours. We could see gusts up to 50 mph for Rapid City and places just to the east. There is a Wind Advisory out from 6am-Noon. The winds will get better as the day goes on. Temperatures will continue to be nice over the next 7-days.

