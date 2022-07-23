Advertisement

Johnson bill to ‘Keep the Nine’ fails in House

Johnson introduced the ‘Keep the Nine’ bill in the House last year, but was rejected by House Democrats last week.(Kristie Boyd | KOTA)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 4:43 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Representative Dusty Johnson is working to ensure the number of justices that serve on the U.S. Supreme Court remains at nine.

Johnson introduced the ‘Keep the Nine’ bill in the House last year, but was rejected by House Democrats last week.

The legislation would have ensured that no current or future president could add seats to the court.

Johnson said that adding more justices would drastically change the balance of power in the court, and deepen political divisions.

”It’s a clear attempt to seize power, and I think if we care about the future of the Supreme Court, we need to put in the constitution that we don’t get to go to 13 or 17 or 21,” Johnson said. “Let’s keep the nine.”

The bill was a response to alternative legislation from house democrats that would have put four more seats on the bench.

