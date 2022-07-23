Advertisement

Black Hills sports legend coaches at community event

Basketball camp hosted by Nicole Heenan
bb camp 7-22
bb camp 7-22(Ben Burns)
By Ben Burns
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:45 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Former Sturgis Scooper and pro basketball player Megan Mahoney returned to the court, but this time, as a mentor. Friday, she led a youth basketball camp at the West Middle School Community Center. Ben Burns spoke with Mahoney -- along with event host Nicole Heenan -- about why events like these are important for local kids.

