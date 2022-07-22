Watch those bumpers! Rapid City officials is warning drivers about larger vehicles parking on main roads

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -City officials are responding to the public over potential traffic issues involving larger parked vehicles in the downtown area.

“One of the big things during tourist season as well as other parts of the year is the extended cab trucks that park downtown. A lot of these trucks are longer than your normal vehicles,” says Anna Gilligan, Parking Division manager of Rapid City.

Since January, parking enforcement has written more than a dozen citations for vehicles obstructing traffic. Rapid City police have also received more than a dozen complaints or calls for service from the public over parked vehicles obstructing the driving lane...citing that drivers are shifting lanes to avoid a collision in ongoing traffic. Some drivers may not be aware that the back of their vehicles is sticking out in driving lanes, but Gilligan says that most drivers need to pull closer to curbs.

She states “In most cases when we cite those citations, it is most vehicles that had more space that could have pulled up closer to the curb. Basically, the main issue is that it is a safety hazard so, the sooner we can get the safety hazard removed, the better. So that is why we are trying to contact the registered owner if we can find a phone number for them, and we get a hold of police dispatch, and they can check those records for us.”

Parking citations are $25.To report safety hazards such as vehicles obstructing traffic, call the Rapid City Police Department’s non-emergency line a 605-394-4131. For general parking concerns in the downtown area, contact Rapid City’s Parking Enforcement Division at 605-394-6098

Officers will try to connect with the owner of the vehicle and if they are not able to reach the owner, they will tow vehicles at the owner’s expense.

