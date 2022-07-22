Advertisement

Texas motorcyclist killed in crash near Summerset

A Texas motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Summerset.
By Jack Siebold
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:46 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Texas man has been identified as the motorcyclist who was killed in a three-vehicle crash July 14 in Summerset.

Gary Holcombe, 66 of Katy, Texas, was riding a Harley-Davidson Tri-Glide westbound on Interstate 90 when he slowed to avoid a large box that had fallen off a pickup driven by Shane Devine, 49, Piedmont. Holcombe was thrown from his trike when another pickup, driven by 64-year-old Anthony Schulz of Wall, rear-ended him.

Holcombe was airlifted to Monument Hospital in Rapid City where he died Wednessday, July 20.

According to a state Department of Public Safety release, charges are pending against the two pickup drivers.

