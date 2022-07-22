Much Nicer Weather For the Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We’ll start getting a break from the heat and dry weather overnight. There is a chance of storms for most of our area during the overnight hours. We may continue to see rain during the morning tomorrow, but most of the day will be dry. Temperatures tomorrow will be a lot better with highs in the 80s for much of the area. Temperatures will remain nice for Sunday and much of next week. There will also be small chances of isolated storms during most of next week.

