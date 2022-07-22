Hot Today, then Cooler over the Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hot, windy and dry weather today will create dangerous fire weather conditions. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for much of the are today into this evening.

A cold front moves through tonight. One or two isolated thunderstorms are possible, but not many of us will see storms, nor any measurable rainfall.

The weather pattern changes significantly this weekend. Cooler, windy weather can be expected Saturday, then a series of upper level disturbances will start to moves through Sunday through midweek, with daily chances of afternoon and evening thunderstorms likely at times.

Temperatures will only in the 80s next week, below normal at times, for a change!

