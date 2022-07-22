HealthWatch-School sports physicals

The school year is creeping closer and so is the start of the fall sports seasons. And that means getting your kids ready to go. Monument Health physician’s assistant Zach Petersen has some ideas in this week’s edition of HealthWatch.

“Now is a great time to start planning your back-to-school medical visits. And for some kids, that means a sports physical. A sports physical is an important tool for your child’s health. During the exam, the provider will evaluate the heart, lungs, bones, joints and other functions to determine whether the student athlete is medically eligible to participate in sports. Also, the exams are required by the South Dakota High School Activities Association, the Wyoming High School Activities Association and other organizations. This includes youth sports like peewee football all the way up through middle and high school. Some college athletes need sports physicals, while others collegiate athletes work directly with their university. It’s important to plan ahead for fall sports and get the exam done before the sports season starts. If your child typically plays sanctioned sports, it’s a good idea to have a physical to keep a record of changes your child might be going through with growth spurts. However, sports physicals do not take the place of an annual wellness checkup performed by your family doctor. These checkups are opportunities to be sure your child’s vaccinations are up to date and discuss other medical concerns. To help student athletes prepare for the upcoming season, Monument Health offers sports physicals for free. Just contact a clinic or urgent care to schedule an exam. For Health Watch, I’m Zach Petersen, PA-C.”