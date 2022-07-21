Soaring temperatures mean more energy consumption

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -As temperatures soared this week, people turned up their A/C’s to help cool down but what does that mean for the electric grid?

According to Robert Raker, Manager of Public Relations, and Communications at West River Electric, they saw a steady increase in electrical consumption but not a power surge.

“What we see is the electrical grid will increase in usage so as the day gets warm, and as it gets warmer and warmer, we see more and more air conditioners, so it isn’t always a large spike, its often times a gradual increase,” said Raker.

Blackouts can be a consequence of hot temperatures, but people should always monitor the forecast to see what the weather is predicted to be, especially during the summer.

“You know weather tends to drive some outages usually severe weather high winds or thunderstorms tend to be weather patterns that impact our systems generally speaking though just because its hot doesn’t mean the power is going to be out,” said Mike Pogany, Director of Operation for Black Hills Energy

Elevated temperatures are not the only reason for an increase in energy consumption this summer but also due to growth in the area.

