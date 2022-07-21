Advertisement

Rapid City faced with a string of vandalism throughout parks in the city

A string of vandalism has been plaguing parks across the city...from graffiti on walls...to...
A string of vandalism has been plaguing parks across the city...from graffiti on walls...to broken doors...to damaged trees...the damage has cost Parks and Recreation thousands of dollars in tree repairs and replacements.(KOTA KEVN)
By Bryan Womack
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:21 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -A string of vandalism has been plaguing parks across the city...from graffiti on walls...to broken doors...to damaged trees...the damage has cost Parks and Recreation thousands of dollars in tree repairs and replacements.

Earlier this year, damaged trees in Roosevelt Park were set on fire. Luckily, those trees survived the vandalism.

Parks and Rec forestry supervisor Jason Preble says, vandalism just gets worse and it’s causing staff to work overtime.

Preble states “It just seems like it has been exceptional this year, The vandalism has been going on all year long. When the weather started getting better, the vandalism started getting worse. It includes everything from tree damage to doors getting kicked in, a lot of spray paint...every day. You name it, it is happening out there. When the problems arise, if they are serious enough then overtime might be necessary.”

More than 14 trees across Rapid City have fallen victim to vandalism being completely destroyed.

Preble says that the community needs more education on how trees impact the environment.

He states “Every tree has a purpose; they are all exchanging carbon dioxide for oxygen. They are all blocking sun rays so, every time you take one out, you affect the global system.”

As of now, the Rapid City Police Department has a few tips that may lead to an arrest but has not released any additional information.

Anyone who witnesses vandalism can contact Rapid City Parks Department at 605-394-4175

You can also contact the police department at 605-394-4131.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wildfire is burning north of Rapid City around Elk Creek and Elk Vale roads.
Wildfire breaks out near Box Elder
Authorities say 37-year-old Derick Amos Madden drove his vehicle into a family as they walked...
Pickup driver hits family in Montana, kills 2 with shotgun
Black Wood, a horror movie shot in the Hills that features South Dakotan culture and lore
Black Wood, a horror movie shot in the Hills that features South Dakotan culture and lore
Pictured: David Mestas, 26 (left) and Richard Sanchez, 26 (right)
Utah homicide victim connected to Rapid City revenge shooting
The sound of construction can be heard coming from above Rapid City.
Construction on M Hill continues

Latest News

Black Hills Energy electrical plant.
Soaring temperatures mean more energy consumption
According to the Rapid City Police Department, one vehicle was eastbound on West Main, and was...
Crash on W. Main St. leaves two in hospital
Storms next week
Hot again tomorrow
New Covid-19 strain becomes the dominant variant
New Covid-19 subvariant causing surge in South Dakota