New Covid-19 subvariant causing surge in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Wednesday the South Dakota Department of Health released its weekly COVID numbers. The state saw 1,514 new cases, 242 were in Pennington County, Meade 54, Lawerance 70, and Custer 22. We sat down with Dr. Shankar Kurra, VP of Medical Affairs at Monument Health about the recent uptick in cases.

Kurra says, “The virus that causes COVID has in the two and a half years has evolved, to form new variants, escape the immune virus response of the human body.”

The CDC says that the BA.5 subvariant of the Omicron variant accounts for about 80% of the current COVID cases.

“I think for the short term, we will continue to see high percentage positivity’s, we will, however, fortunately, not see an increase in deaths or hospitalizations and those have stayed lower than expected, which is good news. We’re just seeing about ten or twelve cases, not one hundred like we saw with the early peak with Delta, and you know Omicron, the first variant: BA.1.″

Cases have been increasing since May of this year and second or third reinfections have started to appear. “We’ve noticed, that Omicron is rapid reinfection cycles. Typically, we say 90 days you’re unlikely to get infected before that time, but with this, we’re seeing anywhere from two to four weeks folks can get reinfected”

Kurra said that the current positivity rate is around 30%, which means that there is a high community spread. He also added that the new BA.5 subvariant is not causing an increase in hospitalizations. “What we’re seeing is most of the hospitalizations nationally and regionally is because of reinfections of folks, the vast majority of whom have not been boosted or have not been vaccinated”

Kurra continues to stress getting vaccinated and receiving the booster as well. He also says that wearing a mask in enclosed areas protects people as well.

