Missouri man dies on Badlands National Park hike

One Missouri man is dead and another hospitalized after attempting to hike an unmarked trail in the Badlands National Park.(KOTA)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:56 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Missouri man is dead and another man in the hospital following a hike on an unmarked trail in the Badlands National Park Wednesday.

According to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, the two Missouri men were hiking a trail featured in a social media challenge. While on the hike, they ran out of water.

Maxwell Right, 22 years old from St. Louis, collapsed and died from suspected dehydration and exposure. The other man, 21, was rescued by park rangers and flown by Life Flight air ambulance to Monument Hospital in Rapid City. The PCSO states the man was being observed for exposure and dehydration due to the hot weather and lack of water. His name was not released.

