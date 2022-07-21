Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Dog defends family from mountain lion attack

GRAPHIC WARNING: Some viewers may find the contents of this story disturbing. Authorities in Utah are looking for a mountain lion after a family dog was attacked on Wednesday. (Source: KSL, Michaelis family, CNN)
By Alex Cabrero
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:31 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CEDAR HILLS, Utah (KSL) - Authorities in Utah are looking for a mountain lion after a family dog was attacked on Wednesday.

That dog, named Ella, was simply protecting her family.

Officials said it’s not uncommon for mountain lions to be spotted in that particular neighborhood, but an attack on humans in very rare.

Crystal Michaelis, Ella’s owner, said Ella was lying in the backyard while the kids were playing in the backyard. Suddenly, Ella became very aware they had a visitor.

“She kept looking at the kids and then quickly looking back, and she just kind of was very cautious. And my daughter thought it was very concerning,” Michaelis said.

Once the kids went inside, something happened between Ella and the mountain lion. The family didn’t know about it until they heard Ella at their door.

Michaelis said Ella had blood all over herself, and there was blood all over the patio.

The fight to keep the mountain lion away caused Ella to suffer more than 30 bites on her body. Her veterinarian said all of the injuries were to the front of her body.

“Which means she never let down and stayed in that protective stance and defended it,” Michaelis said.

Ella’s family feels like she is their hero, protecting the kids with everything she had.

Ella is expected to make a full recovery.

