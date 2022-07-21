Advertisement

Dead shark found washed up on New York beach

Police said the animal was about 7-8 feet long and appears to be a young great white shark.
Police said the animal was about 7-8 feet long and appears to be a young great white shark.(Quogue Village Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:17 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUOGUE VILLAGE, N.Y. (Gray News) – A dead shark was found on a New York beach Wednesday morning, according to police.

The Quogue Village Police Department responded to a call from an area resident regarding the dead shark on the Ocean Beaches.

Police said the animal was about 7-8 feet long and appears to be a young great white shark.

The shark was washed back out to sea before officials could secure it.

The South Fork Natural History Museum Shark Research and Education Program is working with police to monitor the situation.

Officials are warning swimmers and boaters in the area to be aware that the dead shark could still be nearby. If the shark is spotted, Quogue Village police ask you to call them at 631-653-4791.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wildfire is burning north of Rapid City around Elk Creek and Elk Vale roads.
Wildfire breaks out near Box Elder
Authorities say 37-year-old Derick Amos Madden drove his vehicle into a family as they walked...
Pickup driver hits family in Montana, kills 2 with shotgun
Black Wood, a horror movie shot in the Hills that features South Dakotan culture and lore
Black Wood, a horror movie shot in the Hills that features South Dakotan culture and lore
Pictured: David Mestas, 26 (left) and Richard Sanchez, 26 (right)
Utah homicide victim connected to Rapid City revenge shooting
The sound of construction can be heard coming from above Rapid City.
Construction on M Hill continues

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘very mild symptoms’
FILE - Demonstrators gather at the federal courthouse in Austin, Texas, following the Supreme...
Quick Georgia abortion restrictions send some patients home
Federal prosecutors began building their case that former Trump adviser Steve Bannon willfully...
Steve Bannon’s defense seeks acquittal then rests case
FILE - A Ukrainian soldier carries a U.S.-supplied Stinger as he goes along the road, in...
Russia pounds major Ukrainian city after expanding war aims